Jayn Rajandran, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jayn Rajandran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jayn Rajandran, LMFT
Overview
Jayn Rajandran, LMFT is a Counselor in Palo Alto, CA.
Jayn Rajandran works at
Locations
-
1
Palo Alto Office665 Lytton Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 860-5188
-
2
Rockridge Office5661 Keith Ave Ste 104, Oakland, CA 94618 Directions (510) 516-3188
-
3
Hayes Valley Office45 Franklin St, San Francisco, CA 94102 Directions (415) 484-8798
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- Premera Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jayn Rajandran?
About Jayn Rajandran, LMFT
- Counseling
- English, Balinese, Cantonese, Chinese, Gujarati, Hindi, Indian, Indonesian, Malay and Tamil
- 1639364987
Frequently Asked Questions
Jayn Rajandran accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jayn Rajandran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jayn Rajandran works at
Jayn Rajandran speaks Balinese, Cantonese, Chinese, Gujarati, Hindi, Indian, Indonesian, Malay and Tamil.
Jayn Rajandran has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jayn Rajandran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jayn Rajandran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jayn Rajandran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.