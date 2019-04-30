Jean Baumgardner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jean Baumgardner, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jean Baumgardner, APRN
Jean Baumgardner, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Missoula, MT.
Jean Baumgardner works at
Jean Baumgardner's Office Locations
Pasquerilla Healthcare Center Creamery401 RAILROAD ST W, Missoula, MT 59802 Directions (406) 258-4789
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Mrs. Baumgardner is by far the best Doctor or APRN, I have ever visited with, and that's a lot of doctors! She is the few who will step out of her way to make sure you are doing what is best for you. Too often as a patient, I find myself funneled into decisions that I feel I had a minimal choice in deciding. But not with Jean! She is amazingly intelligent, well rounded with her practice, and very good at listening to her patients. I would recommend her to anyone looking for new primary care in Missoula. ?
About Jean Baumgardner, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1346654258
Frequently Asked Questions
Jean Baumgardner accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jean Baumgardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Jean Baumgardner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jean Baumgardner.
