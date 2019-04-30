See All Nurse Practitioners in Missoula, MT
Jean Baumgardner, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Overview of Jean Baumgardner, APRN

Jean Baumgardner, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Missoula, MT. 

Jean Baumgardner works at Pasquerilla Healthcare Center Creamery in Missoula, MT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jean Baumgardner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pasquerilla Healthcare Center Creamery
    401 RAILROAD ST W, Missoula, MT 59802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 258-4789
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 30, 2019
    Mrs. Baumgardner is by far the best Doctor or APRN, I have ever visited with, and that's a lot of doctors! She is the few who will step out of her way to make sure you are doing what is best for you. Too often as a patient, I find myself funneled into decisions that I feel I had a minimal choice in deciding. But not with Jean! She is amazingly intelligent, well rounded with her practice, and very good at listening to her patients. I would recommend her to anyone looking for new primary care in Missoula. ?
    — Apr 30, 2019
    About Jean Baumgardner, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346654258
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jean Baumgardner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jean Baumgardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jean Baumgardner works at Pasquerilla Healthcare Center Creamery in Missoula, MT. View the full address on Jean Baumgardner’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jean Baumgardner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jean Baumgardner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jean Baumgardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jean Baumgardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

