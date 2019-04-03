Jean Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jean Brown, NP
Overview of Jean Brown, NP
Jean Brown, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Schenectady, NY.
Jean Brown's Office Locations
Ellis Family Practice Associates1201 Nott St Ste 307, Schenectady, NY 12308 Directions (518) 243-3388
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I feel that Jean Brown is very caring and very thorough.
About Jean Brown, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1932179520
13 patients have reviewed Jean Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jean Brown.
