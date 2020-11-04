Dr. Jean Burnbaum, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Burnbaum, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jean Burnbaum, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Huntington, NY.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 75 Prospect St Ste 201, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 219-5670
Ratings & Reviews
Hands down, Dr. B is the very best at what she does! What she has done for my teenage daughter is simply incredible. We are so lucky and thankful to have her in our lives.
About Dr. Jean Burnbaum, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1760822340
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burnbaum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burnbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnbaum.
