Dr. Jean Elbaum-David, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jean Elbaum-David, PHD is a Counselor in Manhasset, NY.
Locations
Manhasset Ambulatory Care Pavilion1554 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 719-3740
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Elbaum is #1! I trust her with my life story. I couldn’t have made it through my recovery without her support. She has seen me through every bump in the road. She’s extremely knowledgeable, trustworthy, down to earth and compassionate. She genuinely cares about her patients. I could be having a terrible week and all it takes is one conversation with her to fix me right up. She feels like family to me and I refuse to go anywhere else for counseling. I love Dr. Elbaum!!!!
About Dr. Jean Elbaum-David, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1558510701
Frequently Asked Questions
