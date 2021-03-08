Dr. Jean Garcia, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Garcia, OD
Dr. Jean Garcia, OD is an Optometrist in Henderson, NV.
Visionworks681 MALL RING CIR, Henderson, NV 89014 Directions (702) 489-2020
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
She’s very kind and I was very comfortable around her she’s a pleasant person
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1467596361
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.