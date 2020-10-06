See All Psychologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Jean Guez, PHD

Psychology
1.6 (31)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jean Guez, PHD is a Psychologist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Guez works at Psychotherapy Consultants Inc in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychotherapy Consultants Inc
    3000 Weslayan St Ste 255, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 552-9500

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.6
Average provider rating
Based on 31 ratings
Patient Ratings (31)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(26)
Oct 06, 2020
Dr. Guez is a very smart person and excellent at evaluating people. She is extremely perceptive. I also found her to be extremely concerned about the well-being of my son. Dr. Guez is very good with children. Dr. Guez figured out that my ex always had an agenda, when she brought our child in for a weekly session. Dr. Guez was very compassionate about getting me time with my son during the reunification therapy. Dr. Guez was very good at communicating with me. Dr. Guez is also a very easy person to get along with. Dr. Guez knew how to establish a connection with my son. She would give us ideas about what we could do on our weekend visits, and then planned those activities with us. Dr. Guez also found ways to engage with my son, like showing him videos of a kid doing tricks on his mountain bike. Dr. Guez is a wonderful person. But, most importantly, she is very good at being a psychologist. The family court trusts and respects her professional opinion.
Patrick — Oct 06, 2020
Photo: Dr. Jean Guez, PHD
About Dr. Jean Guez, PHD

Specialties
  • Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1487776704
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jean Guez, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Guez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Guez works at Psychotherapy Consultants Inc in Houston, TX.

31 patients have reviewed Dr. Guez. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

