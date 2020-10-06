Dr. Jean Guez, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Guez, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jean Guez, PHD is a Psychologist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Guez works at
Locations
Psychotherapy Consultants Inc3000 Weslayan St Ste 255, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 552-9500
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Guez is a very smart person and excellent at evaluating people. She is extremely perceptive. I also found her to be extremely concerned about the well-being of my son. Dr. Guez is very good with children. Dr. Guez figured out that my ex always had an agenda, when she brought our child in for a weekly session. Dr. Guez was very compassionate about getting me time with my son during the reunification therapy. Dr. Guez was very good at communicating with me. Dr. Guez is also a very easy person to get along with. Dr. Guez knew how to establish a connection with my son. She would give us ideas about what we could do on our weekend visits, and then planned those activities with us. Dr. Guez also found ways to engage with my son, like showing him videos of a kid doing tricks on his mountain bike. Dr. Guez is a wonderful person. But, most importantly, she is very good at being a psychologist. The family court trusts and respects her professional opinion.
About Dr. Jean Guez, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1487776704
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Guez works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Guez. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guez, there are benefits to both methods.