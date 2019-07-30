Jean Kurtz, MALPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jean Kurtz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jean Kurtz, MALPC
Jean Kurtz, MALPC is a Counselor in Wheeling, WV.
Impact Therapy of Wheeling111 Park View Ln Ste 201, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 281-3652
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- UnitedHealthCare
Jean Kurtz is a person who truly cares about her patients. She is a wonderful listener and a great problem solver. She goes above and beyond in order to help her patients. After I leave a session with her, I feel the weight of the world has lifted from me.
Jean Kurtz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jean Kurtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Jean Kurtz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jean Kurtz.
