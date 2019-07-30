See All Counselors in Wheeling, WV
Jean Kurtz, MALPC

Counseling
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Jean Kurtz, MALPC is a Counselor in Wheeling, WV. 

Jean Kurtz works at Impact Therapy of Wheeling in Wheeling, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Impact Therapy of Wheeling
    111 Park View Ln Ste 201, Wheeling, WV 26003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 281-3652

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Medical-Psychiatric Issues Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 30, 2019
    Jean Kurtz is a person who truly cares about her patients. She is a wonderful listener and a great problem solver. She goes above and beyond in order to help her patients. After I leave a session with her, I feel the weight of the world has lifted from me.
    Marlene — Jul 30, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Jean Kurtz, MALPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841340684
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jean Kurtz, MALPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jean Kurtz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jean Kurtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jean Kurtz works at Impact Therapy of Wheeling in Wheeling, WV. View the full address on Jean Kurtz’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Jean Kurtz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jean Kurtz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jean Kurtz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jean Kurtz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

