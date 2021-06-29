Dr. Alling has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jean-Marc Alling, OD
Overview of Dr. Jean-Marc Alling, OD
Dr. Jean-Marc Alling, OD is an Optometrist in Wilton, CT.
Dr. Alling works at
Dr. Alling's Office Locations
Vision Consultants of Wilton115 Old Ridgefield Rd Ste 101B, Wilton, CT 06897 Directions (203) 834-0860
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alling is the best! Very patient, kind, and thorough, always going above and beyond to answer questions and provide information, even when it doesn't relate directly to the issue at hand. Very highly recommended!
About Dr. Jean-Marc Alling, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1366641680
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alling accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Alling. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.