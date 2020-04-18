Dr. Neill accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jean Neill, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jean Neill, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Citrus Heights, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment.
Locations
- 1 8340 Auburn Blvd Ste 150, Citrus Heights, CA 95610 Directions (916) 771-2425
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
We've been seeing Jean over the course of 7-8 years. First it was for marriage counseling and she was so amazing! We went for a couple of years and still go back whenever we feel like we need a refresher. She's also seen two of our kiddos over the last year just so they could talk about personal feelings. We are a normal family with normal lives, but sometimes you just need someone on the outside to talk to. Jean is superb. We love and appreciate every minute with her!
About Dr. Jean Neill, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1861561326
