Jean Tully has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jean Tully, RPA-C
Overview
Jean Tully, RPA-C is a Physician Assistant in Stony Brook, NY.
Jean Tully works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stonybrook University Student Health Service1 NICOLLS RD, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 632-6740
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jean Tully?
When I was in school, I used to go to Jean anytime I had issues or questions. She was always very professional, caring and thorough. She diagnosed me with PCOS and helped me through my first hormonal birth control and educated me through the process. Years after I graduated and after many obgyns later, I wish I could go back to the student health center just to be seen by her. She is the best!
About Jean Tully, RPA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1336205095
Frequently Asked Questions
Jean Tully has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jean Tully works at
Jean Tully has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jean Tully.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jean Tully, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jean Tully appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.