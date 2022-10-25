See All Nurse Midwives in Overland Park, KS
Jeane Ward, CNM

Midwifery
4.3 (28)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Jeane Ward, CNM

Jeane Ward, CNM is a Midwife in Overland Park, KS. 

Jeane Ward works at The Women's Healthcare Group - Overland Park in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jeane Ward's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Women's Healthcare Group - Overland Park
    10600 Quivira Rd Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 382-5404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Birth Control
Breastfeeding Counseling
Childbirth
Birth Control
Breastfeeding Counseling
Childbirth

Treatment frequency



Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breastfeeding Counseling Chevron Icon
Childbirth Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Natural Childbirth Chevron Icon
Normal Labor Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Postpartum Disorders Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Well Woman Health Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Oct 25, 2022
I have been seeing Jeane for years now and I love her! She is very understanding, extremely patient and the sweetest person! ??
Melissa Renoj — Oct 25, 2022
Photo: Jeane Ward, CNM
About Jeane Ward, CNM

  • Midwifery
  • English
  • 1992774145
Frequently Asked Questions

Jeane Ward, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeane Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jeane Ward has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Jeane Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jeane Ward works at The Women's Healthcare Group - Overland Park in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Jeane Ward’s profile.

28 patients have reviewed Jeane Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeane Ward.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeane Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeane Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

