Jeanette Abney, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
2.6 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jeanette Abney, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Oceanside, CA. 

Jeanette Abney works at Ja Precious Inc. in Oceanside, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ja Precious Inc.
    713 Mission Ave Ste D, Oceanside, CA 92054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 722-0672
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Jeanette Abney, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528342599
