Jeanette Hanna accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeanette Hanna, LPC
Overview
Jeanette Hanna, LPC is a Counselor in Aiken, SC.
Jeanette Hanna works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southern Counseling Associates5210 Woodside Executive Ct, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (803) 226-0275
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jeanette Hanna?
About Jeanette Hanna, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1710054069
Frequently Asked Questions
Jeanette Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jeanette Hanna works at
Jeanette Hanna has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jeanette Hanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeanette Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeanette Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.