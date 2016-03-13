Jeanette Kreuze has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jeanette Kreuze, FNP-BC
Jeanette Kreuze, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Bronx, NY.
1211 Wpr Medical Services1211 White Plains Rd, Bronx, NY 10472 Directions (718) 828-6610
- Healthfirst
I went to see her since I needed a new Dr. She was very nice and thorough. We talked about my battle with diabetes, type 2. She provided valuable information and how to deal with it with the goal being to be rid of it. I have a follow up visit in 3 weeks. So far,I like her.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093119596
Jeanette Kreuze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
