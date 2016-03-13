See All Nurse Practitioners in Bronx, NY
Jeanette Kreuze, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jeanette Kreuze, FNP-BC

Jeanette Kreuze, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Bronx, NY. 

Jeanette Kreuze works at Parkchester Medical in Bronx, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jeanette Kreuze's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1211 Wpr Medical Services
    1211 White Plains Rd, Bronx, NY 10472 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 828-6610
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Healthfirst

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 13, 2016
    I went to see her since I needed a new Dr. She was very nice and thorough. We talked about my battle with diabetes, type 2. She provided valuable information and how to deal with it with the goal being to be rid of it. I have a follow up visit in 3 weeks. So far,I like her.
    Gary Mayo in Bronx, NY — Mar 13, 2016
    About Jeanette Kreuze, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093119596
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeanette Kreuze has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jeanette Kreuze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeanette Kreuze works at Parkchester Medical in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Jeanette Kreuze’s profile.

    Jeanette Kreuze has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jeanette Kreuze.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeanette Kreuze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeanette Kreuze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

