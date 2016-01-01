See All Family Doctors in Mocksville, NC
Jeanine Baskin, FNP

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Jeanine Baskin, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mocksville, NC. 

Jeanine Baskin works at Novant Health Davie Medical Associates in Mocksville, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Davie Medical Associates
    485 Valley Rd, Mocksville, NC 27028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7638

  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1043974884
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

