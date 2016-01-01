Jeanine Foreman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeanine Foreman, LPC
Overview
Jeanine Foreman, LPC is a Counselor in Prescott Valley, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 8030 E Spouse Dr Ste B, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions (928) 759-0033
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jeanine Foreman?
About Jeanine Foreman, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1760464861
Frequently Asked Questions
Jeanine Foreman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jeanine Foreman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jeanine Foreman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeanine Foreman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeanine Foreman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.