Dr. Jeanine Graves, OD

Optometry
3.1 (10)
Overview of Dr. Jeanine Graves, OD

Dr. Jeanine Graves, OD is an Optometrist in Paramus, NJ. 

Dr. Graves works at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Medical Provider Group in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Fair Lawn, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Graves' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Medical Provider Group
    230 E Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 967-4148
  2. 2
    11-11 River Rd, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 796-2036
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Feb 04, 2021
    Dr. Graves got my contact lens prescription right after two other doctors couldn't do it. She spent alot of time with me, it took several visits but it's good now. She also saved my mothers eye when she didn't even know there was anything wrong.
    Paul — Feb 04, 2021
    About Dr. Jeanine Graves, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205998234
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Graves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Graves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Graves. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graves.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

