Dr. Jeanine Graves, OD
Dr. Jeanine Graves, OD is an Optometrist in Paramus, NJ.
Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Medical Provider Group230 E Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 967-4148
- 2 11-11 River Rd, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 796-2036
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Graves got my contact lens prescription right after two other doctors couldn't do it. She spent alot of time with me, it took several visits but it's good now. She also saved my mothers eye when she didn't even know there was anything wrong.
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1205998234
Dr. Graves accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graves speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Graves. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.