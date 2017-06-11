See All Counselors in Glenview, IL
Jeanine Howe, MED

Counseling
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jeanine Howe, MED is a Counselor in Glenview, IL. 

Jeanine Howe works at O'Koon Psychology Group in Glenview, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    O'Koon Psychology Group
    3633 W Lake Ave Ste 406, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 248-3288
    Friday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Jeanine c howe
    3047 N Lincoln Ave Fl 4, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 935-1501
    Tuesday
    2:00pm - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    2:00pm - 9:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Adult Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 11, 2017
    When I needed support the most, Jeanine was there . She was always compassionate; available; and had a larger than life smile that turned out to be everything I needed. Her intelligence, insight, and commitment to the field is amazing and I would recommend her to others in a heartbeat!
    Woodridge, IL — Jun 11, 2017
    About Jeanine Howe, MED

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679803936
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Family Shelter Service
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeanine Howe, MED is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeanine Howe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jeanine Howe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Jeanine Howe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeanine Howe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeanine Howe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeanine Howe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

