Jeanine Ishak, NP is a Dermatology Nurse Practitioner in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Dermatology (Nurse Practitioner), has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UCLA Graduate School Of Nursing.
Jeanine Ishak's Office Locations
Dermatology Medical Group, Dr. Lau2811 N Ventura Rd, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 652-6255
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very through. Second time I have visited with Ms Ishak and feel all questions were answered with care.
About Jeanine Ishak, NP
- Dermatology (Nurse Practitioner)
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1962456475
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Graduate School Of Nursing
Jeanine Ishak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jeanine Ishak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
41 patients have reviewed Jeanine Ishak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeanine Ishak.
