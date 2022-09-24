See All Nurse Practitioners in Oxnard, CA
Jeanine Ishak, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Jeanine Ishak, NP

Dermatology (Nurse Practitioner)
4.9 (41)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Jeanine Ishak, NP

Jeanine Ishak, NP is a Dermatology Nurse Practitioner in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Dermatology (Nurse Practitioner), has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UCLA Graduate School Of Nursing.

Jeanine Ishak works at Dermatology Medical Group in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. John's Regional Medical Center
Compare with other Dermatology Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Lindy Chavez, NPC
Lindy Chavez, NPC
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Sarah Patronete, ANP
Sarah Patronete, ANP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Jeanine Ishak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Medical Group, Dr. Lau
    2811 N Ventura Rd, Oxnard, CA 93036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 652-6255

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jeanine Ishak?

    Sep 24, 2022
    She is very through. Second time I have visited with Ms Ishak and feel all questions were answered with care.
    — Sep 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jeanine Ishak, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Jeanine Ishak, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jeanine Ishak to family and friends

    Jeanine Ishak's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jeanine Ishak

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jeanine Ishak, NP.

    About Jeanine Ishak, NP

    Specialties
    • Dermatology (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962456475
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UCLA Graduate School Of Nursing
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeanine Ishak, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeanine Ishak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jeanine Ishak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jeanine Ishak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeanine Ishak works at Dermatology Medical Group in Oxnard, CA. View the full address on Jeanine Ishak’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Jeanine Ishak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeanine Ishak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeanine Ishak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeanine Ishak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jeanine Ishak, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.