Jeanna Tapia, PA-C
Overview
Jeanna Tapia, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Gilbert, AZ.
Locations
Goodman & Partridge OB/GYN3530 S Val Vista Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 821-3616
- AARP
- Admar
- Aetna
- AmeriPlan
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona Medical Network
- Assurant Health
- AZ Benefit Options
- Banner Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- CorVel
- Elderplan
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- HealthStar
- Indian Health Service
- Integra Physician Network
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Prime Health Services
- Pyramid Life
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Jeanna Tapia, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1417223165
Frequently Asked Questions
Jeanna Tapia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeanna Tapia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeanna Tapia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeanna Tapia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.