Jeanne Dahl, NP

Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jeanne Dahl, NP

Jeanne Dahl, NP is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. 

Jeanne Dahl works at Obstetrics and Gynecology at AMC in Albany, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jeanne Dahl's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Obstetrics and Gynecology at AMC
    391 Myrtle Ave Ste 2MC-74, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 262-4942

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Biofeedback
Electrical Stimulation
Fecal Incontinence
Biofeedback
Electrical Stimulation
Fecal Incontinence

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tibial Nerve Stimulation (PTNS) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Jeanne Dahl, NP

    Specialties
    • Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811934664
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeanne Dahl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jeanne Dahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeanne Dahl works at Obstetrics and Gynecology at AMC in Albany, NY. View the full address on Jeanne Dahl’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jeanne Dahl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeanne Dahl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeanne Dahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeanne Dahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

