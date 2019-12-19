Jeanne Dahl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jeanne Dahl, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jeanne Dahl, NP
Jeanne Dahl, NP is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY.
Jeanne Dahl works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Jeanne Dahl's Office Locations
-
1
Obstetrics and Gynecology at AMC391 Myrtle Ave Ste 2MC-74, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-4942
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jeanne Dahl?
Very professional/ easy to talk to
About Jeanne Dahl, NP
- Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
- English
- 1811934664
Frequently Asked Questions
Jeanne Dahl accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeanne Dahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jeanne Dahl works at
2 patients have reviewed Jeanne Dahl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeanne Dahl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeanne Dahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeanne Dahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.