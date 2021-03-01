Dr. Jeanne Erikson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erikson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeanne Erikson, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeanne Erikson, PHD is a Counselor in Wichita, KS.
Dr. Erikson works at
Locations
Counseling and Mediation Center
200 W Douglas Ave Ste 555, Wichita, KS 67202
(316) 776-2317
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I felt she remained unbiased and fair and facilitated a Productive discussion by asking good questions.
About Dr. Jeanne Erikson, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1063512739
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erikson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erikson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erikson works at
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Erikson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erikson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erikson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erikson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.