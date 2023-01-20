Dr. Jeannene Dieter, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dieter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeannene Dieter, OD
Overview of Dr. Jeannene Dieter, OD
Dr. Jeannene Dieter, OD is an Optometrist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.
Dr. Dieter works at
Dr. Dieter's Office Locations
-
1
Sarasota Retina Institute3400 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 200, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 921-5335
-
2
Bridget J. Keller MD LLC2401 University Pkwy Ste 204, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (941) 388-8419
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dieter?
The best ever. And I’ve needed glasses for more than fifty years.. She is careful, painstaking, and precise.
About Dr. Jeannene Dieter, OD
- Optometry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1417955451
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
- Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dieter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dieter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dieter works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dieter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dieter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dieter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dieter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.