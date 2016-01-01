See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Jeannette Guzman, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jeannette Guzman, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jeannette Guzman, FNP-BC

Jeannette Guzman, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Jeannette Guzman works at Centro Medico Dominicano in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Rose Peterson, NPP
Rose Peterson, NPP
3.2 (43)
View Profile
Claudio Santos, NP
Claudio Santos, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Emilia Asare, NP
Emilia Asare, NP
3.0 (1)
View Profile

Jeannette Guzman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Centro Medico Dominicano
    629 W 185th St # 4, New York, NY 10033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 928-3900
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jeannette Guzman?

    Photo: Jeannette Guzman, FNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Jeannette Guzman, FNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jeannette Guzman to family and friends

    Jeannette Guzman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jeannette Guzman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jeannette Guzman, FNP-BC.

    About Jeannette Guzman, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982957569
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeannette Guzman, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeannette Guzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jeannette Guzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeannette Guzman works at Centro Medico Dominicano in New York, NY. View the full address on Jeannette Guzman’s profile.

    Jeannette Guzman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jeannette Guzman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeannette Guzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeannette Guzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jeannette Guzman, FNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.