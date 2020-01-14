See All Nurse Practitioners in Minneapolis, MN
Jeannie Campe, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jeannie Campe, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.6 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jeannie Campe, NP

Jeannie Campe, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Minneapolis, MN. 

Jeannie Campe works at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Jeannie Campe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hennepin Healthcare
    701 Park Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 873-2232
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jeannie Campe?

    Jan 14, 2020
    Jeannie is amazing! I have been seeing for 2+ years. She makes you feel extremely valid and heard as a patient. She always gets back in a timely matter. She is willing to do most anything for her patients. I would recommend her to anyone!
    — Jan 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jeannie Campe, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Jeannie Campe, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jeannie Campe to family and friends

    Jeannie Campe's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jeannie Campe

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jeannie Campe, NP.

    About Jeannie Campe, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114476512
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeannie Campe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Jeannie Campe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeannie Campe works at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Jeannie Campe’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Jeannie Campe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeannie Campe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeannie Campe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeannie Campe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jeannie Campe, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.