See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Jeannie Lope, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jeannie Lope, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Jeannie Lope, NP

Jeannie Lope, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Jeannie Lope works at Multidisciplinary Prostate Cancer Clinic in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Claudio Santos, NP
Claudio Santos, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Kymara Kyng, NP
Kymara Kyng, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Gisela Vasquez, FNP
Gisela Vasquez, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Jeannie Lope's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 317-2321
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Jeannie Lope?

Photo: Jeannie Lope, NP
How would you rate your experience with Jeannie Lope, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jeannie Lope to family and friends

Jeannie Lope's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jeannie Lope

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jeannie Lope, NP.

About Jeannie Lope, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1295256766
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jeannie Lope has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jeannie Lope works at Multidisciplinary Prostate Cancer Clinic in New York, NY. View the full address on Jeannie Lope’s profile.

Jeannie Lope has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jeannie Lope.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeannie Lope, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeannie Lope appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Jeannie Lope, NP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.