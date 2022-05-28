Dr. Fowler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeannine Fowler, OD
Dr. Jeannine Fowler, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Myers, FL.
Eyes Etc. Optical13451 McGregor Blvd Ste 3, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 337-3937
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Fowler was professional, courteous, and caring. She and her staff explained the purpose for what we were doing, the tests they were completing, and the equipment they were using. I was able to get timely appointments and a thorough response to my concerns. I am a seasonal resident in Florida and Dr. Fowler is willing to communicate with my optometirst in Ohio if needed, showing that she genuinely cares about my wellbeing.
Dr. Fowler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fowler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fowler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fowler.
