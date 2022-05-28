See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Jeannine Fowler, OD

Optometry
3.3 (14)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Jeannine Fowler, OD

Dr. Jeannine Fowler, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Myers, FL. 

Dr. Fowler works at Eyes Etc. Optical in Fort Myers, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fowler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eyes Etc. Optical
    13451 McGregor Blvd Ste 3, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 337-3937
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 28, 2022
    Dr. Fowler was professional, courteous, and caring. She and her staff explained the purpose for what we were doing, the tests they were completing, and the equipment they were using. I was able to get timely appointments and a thorough response to my concerns. I am a seasonal resident in Florida and Dr. Fowler is willing to communicate with my optometirst in Ohio if needed, showing that she genuinely cares about my wellbeing.
    Pamela Maidens — May 28, 2022
    About Dr. Jeannine Fowler, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376563460
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fowler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fowler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fowler works at Eyes Etc. Optical in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fowler’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fowler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fowler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fowler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fowler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

