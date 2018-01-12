Dr. Jeannine Morrone-Strupinsky, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrone-Strupinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeannine Morrone-Strupinsky, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Chandler, AZ.
Amruta Vadnerkar Pllc3115 S Price Rd, Chandler, AZ 85248 Directions (480) 855-4011
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have seen her twice and am scheduled for a session with her on January 16,2018. she is pleasant and very matter of fact during the entire evaluation/testing process. I am looking forward to this session because I feel things have changed over the past year and want to see the direction we will be going. I have no problem recommending her is she is the type of help you need or recommended by another doctor.
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1104855410
Dr. Morrone-Strupinsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morrone-Strupinsky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrone-Strupinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrone-Strupinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrone-Strupinsky.
