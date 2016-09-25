Jeannine Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jeannine Thomas, PA-C
Overview
Jeannine Thomas, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX.
Jeannine Thomas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Reproductive Endocrinology8300 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9500Saturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jeannine Thomas?
Friendly. Professional. Fast. Thorough. Can't ask for much better than that at an urgent care facility. You can tell she loves her job.
About Jeannine Thomas, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1962737957
Frequently Asked Questions
Jeannine Thomas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeannine Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jeannine Thomas works at
Jeannine Thomas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jeannine Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeannine Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeannine Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.