Jeannine Wallace, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeannine Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jeannine Wallace, PA-C
Overview
Jeannine Wallace, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Houston, TX.
Jeannine Wallace works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Prime Care Medical Group Pllc929 Gessner Rd Ste 2450, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 464-9939
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jeannine Wallace?
About Jeannine Wallace, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1457378051
Frequently Asked Questions
Jeannine Wallace has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jeannine Wallace accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeannine Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jeannine Wallace works at
2 patients have reviewed Jeannine Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeannine Wallace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeannine Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeannine Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.