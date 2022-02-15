Je'Dette Green accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Je'Dette Green, ANP-C
Offers telehealth
Je'Dette Green, ANP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Anchorage, AK.
- 1 2925 Debarr Rd Ste 199, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 375-2025
- Aetna
- Cigna
Kiki is the most caring practitioner we have ever had. She takes the time to listen and get a complete picture of our health from a whole body perspective. She dives down to the core of why symptoms are manifesting so we can get complete body healing. She thinks outside the box, can find solutions other medical professionals have missed, and she provides the most up to date medical care. I cannot recommend her enough!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
