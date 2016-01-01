Jeeness Macatangay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jeeness Macatangay, NP
Overview of Jeeness Macatangay, NP
Jeeness Macatangay, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Jeeness Macatangay works at
Jeeness Macatangay's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (646) 317-5077Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jeeness Macatangay?
About Jeeness Macatangay, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1659870509
Frequently Asked Questions
Jeeness Macatangay works at
Jeeness Macatangay has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jeeness Macatangay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeeness Macatangay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeeness Macatangay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.