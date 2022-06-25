See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Roseville, CA
Jeff Adorador, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.6 (38)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Jeff Adorador, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Phoenix Arizona.

Jeff Adorador works at Brandy Novak, MS LMFT Roseville CA in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Roseville Therapy
    300 Harding Blvd Ste 108, Roseville, CA 95678 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 401-3894
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 38 ratings
Patient Ratings (38)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(12)
Elizabeth Gordon — Jun 25, 2022
About Jeff Adorador, LMFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1851708192
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of Phoenix Arizona
