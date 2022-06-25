Jeff Adorador, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeff Adorador is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jeff Adorador, LMFT
Overview
Jeff Adorador, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Phoenix Arizona.
Jeff Adorador works at
Locations
-
1
Roseville Therapy300 Harding Blvd Ste 108, Roseville, CA 95678 Directions (530) 401-3894Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jeff Adorador?
Jeff is an incredible therapist. Wise, ethical, insightful, flexible, humorous and practical. He is well respected by his colleagues and I highly recommend him.
About Jeff Adorador, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1851708192
Education & Certifications
- University Of Phoenix Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Jeff Adorador has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jeff Adorador works at
38 patients have reviewed Jeff Adorador. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeff Adorador.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeff Adorador, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeff Adorador appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.