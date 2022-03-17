See All Family Doctors in Tucson, AZ
Jeff Barone, FNP-C

Family Medicine
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Jeff Barone, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Nursing.

Jeff Barone works at Barone Health Center in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Barone Health Center
    403 W Cool Dr Ste 103, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 505-4494

Adhesive Capsulitis
Allergies
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Adhesive Capsulitis
Allergies
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 17, 2022
    I've seen Dr. Barone for four visits, each time he was very thorough and professional and took the time to answer my questions and suggest very astute and reasonable care treatments. It's very easy to schedule appointments through the online portal and send messages and information to make the most of your visit. Highly recommended to work with this office.
    — Mar 17, 2022
    About Jeff Barone, FNP-C

    • Family Medicine
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1851620231
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Arizona Medical Center
    • University Of Arizona College Of Nursing
    • University of Arizona
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeff Barone, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeff Barone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jeff Barone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeff Barone works at Barone Health Center in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Jeff Barone’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Jeff Barone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeff Barone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeff Barone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeff Barone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

