Dr. Cole Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeff Cole Sr, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeff Cole Sr, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Roseburg, OR.
Dr. Cole Sr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Streamside Counseling Center693 NE Stephens St Ste 100, Roseburg, OR 97470 Directions (541) 643-1375
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cole Sr?
Amazing
About Dr. Jeff Cole Sr, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1730274010
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cole Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole Sr works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.