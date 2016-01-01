See All Physicians Assistants in Columbia, MD
Jeffrey Frattali, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Overview

Jeffrey Frattali, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Columbia, MD. 

Jeffrey Frattali works at Columbia Dermatology in Columbia, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Columbia Dermatology
    10910 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 205, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 772-0707

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Jeffrey Frattali, PA-C

  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1205927613
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jeffrey Frattali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jeffrey Frattali works at Columbia Dermatology in Columbia, MD. View the full address on Jeffrey Frattali’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Frattali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Frattali.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Frattali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Frattali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

