Dr. Jeff Hall, DC

Chiropractic
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jeff Hall, DC is a Chiropractor in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from TRINITY COLLEGE.

Dr. Hall works at Chattanooga Integrated Medicine Ctr in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Ocoee, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chattanooga Integrated Medicine Ctr
    6035 Shallowford Rd Ste 101, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 332-6834
  2. 2
    Ocoee Wellness Center
    134 Creekside Dr Ste 3, Ocoee, TN 37361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 499-0003

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sprain
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Whiplash
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeff Hall, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932140043
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TRINITY COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Kentucky
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeff Hall, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hall accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.