Jeffrey Lemons, PT

Physical Therapy
1.0 (1)
Winston Salem, NC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Jeffrey Lemons, PT

Jeffrey Lemons, PT is a Physical Therapist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Jeffrey Lemons works at Ortho Carolina Winston in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Jeffrey Lemons' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthocarolina PA
    170 Kimel Park Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 768-1270
    Monday
    4:30pm - 8:30pm
    Tuesday
    4:30pm - 8:30pm
    Wednesday
    12:30pm - 8:30pm
    Thursday
    4:30pm - 8:30pm
    Friday
    5:30pm - 8:30pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Jeffrey Lemons, PT

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669408464
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeffrey Lemons, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeffrey Lemons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jeffrey Lemons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeffrey Lemons works at Ortho Carolina Winston in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Jeffrey Lemons’s profile.

    Jeffrey Lemons has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Lemons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Lemons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Lemons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

