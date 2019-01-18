Dr. Jeff Peterson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeff Peterson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jeff Peterson, PHD is a Counselor in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Counseling, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Walden University and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Locations
Kansas City Psychotherapy9233 Ward Pkwy Ste 305, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 582-0605
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peterson?
Dr. Peterson is an exceptional counselor and therapist! I really felt like Dr. Peterson took the time to listen, understand, and offer thoughtful and honest feedback.
About Dr. Jeff Peterson, PHD
- Counseling
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1386069565
Education & Certifications
- Denver Psychotherapy, Denver, Co
- Clinical Associates, Lenexa, Ks
- Walden University
- University of Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.