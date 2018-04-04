Dr. Jeff Roderick, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roderick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeff Roderick, DC
Overview
Dr. Jeff Roderick, DC is a Chiropractor in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Parker College of Chiropractic.
Dr. Roderick works at
Locations
-
1
Everest Medical Group4864 E Baseline Rd Ste 105, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 558-1900
-
2
Arrowhead Health Centers5845 E Still Cir Ste 104, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (623) 334-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roderick?
Great place to receive care!
About Dr. Jeff Roderick, DC
- Chiropractic
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1740289248
Education & Certifications
- Parker College of Chiropractic
- Brigham Young University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roderick accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roderick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roderick works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Roderick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roderick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roderick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roderick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.