Dr. Jeff Schlichter, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlichter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeff Schlichter, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeff Schlichter, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University.
Dr. Schlichter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Schlichter Psychotherapy Associates500 E Plume St Ste 205, Norfolk, VA 23510 Directions (757) 828-1640
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schlichter?
Doc Schlichter is an amazing professional! There aren’t enough words I could write to explain the seriousness of how he has helped myself, as well as my family over the years!
About Dr. Jeff Schlichter, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1578656567
Education & Certifications
- Florida State University
- Vanderbilt University
- Pennsylvania State University
- Allegheny College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schlichter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schlichter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schlichter works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlichter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlichter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlichter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlichter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.