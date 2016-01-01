Jefferson Cesar accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jefferson Cesar, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jefferson Cesar, NP
Jefferson Cesar, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jamaica, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jefferson Cesar's Office Locations
- 1 8737 Palermo St, Jamaica, NY 11423 Directions (718) 779-8181
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jefferson Cesar?
About Jefferson Cesar, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1568765683
Frequently Asked Questions
Jefferson Cesar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jefferson Cesar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jefferson Cesar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jefferson Cesar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jefferson Cesar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.