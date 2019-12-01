Dr. Silberman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeffery Silberman, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffery Silberman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Huntington, NY.
Dr. Silberman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jeffery Seth Silberman177 Main St Ste 201, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (516) 849-3303
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health First Health Plans
- Healthfirst
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silberman?
Dr. Silberman has been my psychologist since 2003, and has been instrumental in helping me turn my life around. He is insightful and with a patient like me, quite... patient... for want of a better word.
About Dr. Jeffery Silberman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1184718660
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silberman works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Silberman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silberman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.