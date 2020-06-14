Jeffery Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jeffery Smith, PA-C
Overview
Jeffery Smith, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Vancouver, WA.
Jeffery Smith works at
Locations
Southwest Washington Medical Center400 NE Mother Joseph Pl, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 256-2000
Ratings & Reviews
My mother went to see him for some urgent Sx. He was great listened to all her concerns and made sure she didn’t leave until she knew what was wrong
About Jeffery Smith, PA-C
Jeffery Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Jeffery Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffery Smith.
