Dr. Jeffrey Anderson, DC is a Chiropractor in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.



Dr. Anderson works at Colorado Optimal Health in Lakewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.