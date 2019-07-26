Dr. Jeffrey Anderson, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Anderson, DC
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Anderson, DC is a Chiropractor in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
Colorado Optimal Health3333 S Wadsworth Blvd Unit D205, Lakewood, CO 80227 Directions (303) 986-5400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Anderson for 6 visits and have been headache free and neck/back pain is 90% improved. I did not want any heavy manipulation which he is able to accommodate with not problems. There is no vitamin pushing nor multi-visit plans nor purchases of any kind pushed. I come in according to my own needs. There are some walk-in times also. Prices are reasonable also. Professional and knowledgeable - he determine what you need without x-rays.
About Dr. Jeffrey Anderson, DC
- Chiropractic
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- International Academy of Medical Acupuncture
- Logan College Of Chiropractic, St. Louis, Mo
- Harbor Light Community Center, St. Louis, Mo
- Logan College of Chiropractic
- Colorado State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.