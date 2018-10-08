Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Bernat, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Georgia.



Dr. Bernat works at Associates at Park Avenue in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.