Jeffrey Brown, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Jeffrey Brown, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Jeffrey Brown works at Mind Brain Institute in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mind Brain Institute
    4958 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 987-6174
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 10, 2021
He took all the time we needed to answer questions we had. He was patient, pleasant and professional. We saw him for an ADHD assessment and was very helpful in explaining the results and what they mean and didn't push for medication, but left the door open to come back if that decision were to change. I'd recommend him for sure!
K. Ross — Jun 10, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Jeffrey Brown, PA-C
About Jeffrey Brown, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1700424835
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jeffrey Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Jeffrey Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jeffrey Brown works at Mind Brain Institute in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Jeffrey Brown’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Brown.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

