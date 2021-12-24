Dr. Jeffrey Cianchetti, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cianchetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Cianchetti, DC
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Cianchetti, DC is a Chiropractor in Niagara Falls, NY.
Locations
Spine and Sports Care Niagara2119 SAWYER DR, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Directions (716) 731-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend Dr. Cianchetti. I have had serious spine issues for 45 years. Each session with him brings pain relief and much improved physical mobility.
About Dr. Jeffrey Cianchetti, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
