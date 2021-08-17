See All Physicians Assistants in Nashville, TN
Jeffrey Dinizio, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jeffrey Dinizio, PA is a Physician Assistant in Nashville, TN. 

Jeffrey Dinizio works at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vanderbilt Medical Group
    3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 936-8422
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 17, 2021
    Jeff is an outstanding person. Always listens and takes care of you. Was seeing him at AFD in Smyrna but they said he left. Been trying to hunt him down so I could follow him to his new location. When you find a good doctor like him, you are willing to relocate!
    Jonathan — Aug 17, 2021
    About Jeffrey Dinizio, PA

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1427442680
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeffrey Dinizio has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jeffrey Dinizio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeffrey Dinizio works at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Jeffrey Dinizio’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Dinizio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Dinizio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeffrey Dinizio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeffrey Dinizio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

