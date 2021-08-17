Jeffrey Dinizio has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jeffrey Dinizio, PA
Offers telehealth
Jeffrey Dinizio, PA is a Physician Assistant in Nashville, TN.
Jeffrey Dinizio works at
Vanderbilt Medical Group3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-8422
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Jeff is an outstanding person. Always listens and takes care of you. Was seeing him at AFD in Smyrna but they said he left. Been trying to hunt him down so I could follow him to his new location. When you find a good doctor like him, you are willing to relocate!
About Jeffrey Dinizio, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1427442680
Jeffrey Dinizio accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jeffrey Dinizio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Jeffrey Dinizio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeffrey Dinizio.
